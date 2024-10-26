Nkota thanks Makhanya after netting brace against AmaZulu

Nkota will be hoping to add to his goal tally when visit TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates striker Mohau Nkota thanked DStv Diski Challenge coach Joseph Makhanya after scoring a brace against AmaZulu.



Nkota, who was named Man of the Match, scored two goals in a space of five minutes to earn the Buccaneers a 2-1 victory against Usuthu at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.



The win took Pirates to the top of the Betway Premiership standings, three points above Mamelodi Sundowns who play Polokwane City on Sunday.



“I would like to say thank you to coach Duku Duku [Joseph Makhanya] for the advice that he has given me and thank you everything that he’s done for me,” said Nkota after the game.



“I also want to thank Mxolisi, who is the team manager of the DDC team, thank you for everything he has done for us.

“And I also want to say thank to coach Jose Riveiro for giving me this opportunity. Thanks for everything he has done to help.

“It’s been me an opportunity for me, it’s been a long time for me, so I have to process and unpack everything. Thank you to all of them,” he added.



Riveiro unhappy with Pirates finishing



Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was not happy with his team’s finishing during the game against AmaZulu.



“I’m not happy with not capitalising on the opportunities of the second half. We should have put the game to sleep nice and early in the second half, but you see what happens in football?



“We didn’t defend well after the goals because we’re leading 2-0 and it cannot happen like that. A little bit of uncertainty in the last corner but it’s football. We have to play until the final whistle. But I still think it was a good performance because it’s not easy to play every two or three days,” commented Riveiro.