Hunt hesitant to pursue Vilakazi as he trains with Sekhukhune

Gavin Hunt says he would grab the opportunity to reunite with Sibusiso Vilakazi, who was Hunt’s captain at Bidvest Wits before he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Vilakazi’s journey took an unexpected turn when his deal with TS Galaxy was terminated, with head coach Sead Ramovic stating that ‘Vila’ lacked commitment, which is why he reduced him to a spectator until he was released.

However, Hunt is somewhat turned off by the fact that “Vila” is training with Sekhukhune United, and even if he wanted to bring the 33-year-old to SuperSport United, affordability might be a stumbling block.

“I like Vila, I sold him to Sundowns and he had a great career there. He was the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season under me. I would love to take Vila but it won’t be so easy for us financially. Wade Jooste should also be here with us because he trained with us for about three months,” said Hunt.

Grobler’s centenary, a thing to marvel at

Meanwhile, Hunt was beaming with pride when his striker, Bradley Grobler banged in his 100th goal in the PSL this past week, joining an elite group of players like Mabhuti Khanyeza, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Daniel Mudau, Emanuel Buccane and Collins Mbesuma.

“I signed him from Ajax but then I left, and now I am back and he is still here. I think he has more than 100 goals. It is a great milestone for anybody’s career because in South Africa the hardest thing is to score goals.

“He has been a loyal club man with SuperSport because there were times where he could have moved. So we can’t look past those things. We just have to keep him playing and I don’t make him train too much, I give him a few days off here and there,” said Hunt.

“He has great technique. He missed so much football in his career. If he weren’t injured so much, he would have a lot more. He scores about 10 goals in a year, sometimes you get 15 or 16 and other seasons it is nine or less. It is not a great ratio but it is good in South African football,” Hunt added.