Frustrated Mahlatsi set to leave Kaizer Chiefs?

Mgosi Squad has been tipped off that Kazier Chiefs attacker Kamohelo Mahlatsi, is going to leave the Glamour Boys at the end of the season, because he is not fitting into coach Arthur Zwane’s playing system.

Since joining Amakhosi, the 24-year-old has only made five appearances and is not happy with his lack of involvement at the club.



Mahlatsi, who has turned out for SuperSport United, Swallows and AmaTuks, does not mind leaving a team like Chiefs to get more game-time elsewhere.



“What good does it do for a player to be happy about being part of a big team but not playing? Everyone wants to play and Zwane has not given Kamohelo a fair chance. The best option is for us to pack and go,” said a source within Mahlatsi’s camp.

It remains to be seen where Mahlatsi will end up, but his departure from Chiefs may open up opportunities for him to play regularly and showcase his abilities on the field.

Mahlatsi began his professional football career with SuperSport United where he spent most of his time going out on loan to clubs such as Ubuntu Cape Town.



He later joined Swallows in the 2019/20 season where he only missed nine league games in two seasons.



Meanwhile, as previously reported, Given Thibedi could be reunited with Arthur Zwane at Kaizer Chiefs following his release by Swallows.



The 25-year-old midfielder is a free agent after his contract with the Dube Birds was terminated recently.



His exit from Swallows was confirmed by the club boss David Mogashoa to SABC Sport.



“We agreed with the player that it was not working out, so we thought it was in his best interest to allow him to leave early,” Mogashoa explained.

“The coach (Ernst Middendorp) had made it clear that he did not see him in his plans even though he is a talented player. I have spoken to Given and he is obviously disappointed, but this will give him an opportunity to start afresh,” Mogashoa added.