Former Chiefs star slowly forgetting about football

Mgosi Squad

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits star Bongolethu Jayiya has shifted his focus to growing as a person and building a future for himself after disappearing from football since 2019, a source close to the player has revealed.

The right-winger was one of the most rated players in the Premier Soccer League, having had successful careers at Wits, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Cape Town City, before a disastrous spell with Amakhosi.

Jayiya joined Amakhosi from Cape Town City back in 2017 with the Soweto based side looking to bolster their squad, and he was one of the players expected to help the Naturena based club.

But his stint with Chiefs didn’t go well, as he ended up leaving the club following a termination of his contract by mutual consent, and has been missing from the game since then.

He is said to be focusing on other things and has not stressed about getting back to playing the game and he is doing well for himself, his future and his family.

No regrets

“Bongolethu is okay, he is good. He doesn’t have any regrets about his football career. He played the game to his utmost best and he did everything that he ever wanted to do,” said a source.

“He might have done more, but things didn’t go so well. What is important is that he is okay and he is focusing on doing well for himself, his future and family,”

“If I would point out one thing it is that that move to Chiefs didn’t do him well. He was a star at Cape Town City and when he arrived at Chiefs they didn’t play him. But, that’s football and its politics, I will leave it at that. He doesn’t like to be on the spotlight and he is someone who is very reserved and wants to make something out of his life outside football.”