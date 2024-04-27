Johnson glad hard work pays off as Chiefs beat SuperSport

'We got the three points and that is what we came for,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson was happy Kaizer Chiefs’ work on their finishing bore some fruit on Saturday as they scored two well-taken goals in a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Amakhosi had managed just three goals in nine matches in all competitions heading into this match, with their chances of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 looking increasingly tricky.

But superb finishes from Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala on Saturday made sure Chiefs picked up just a second top flight win this year.

“It was a very difficult game, playing Gavin (Hunt) is always hard. We got the goals,” Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“You can see on the pitch the players are happy. They have put in a lot of hard work, now it has paid off. I thought it could have paid off in the last game and the game before that, But today was different, we got the three points and that is what we came for.”

‘He does it in training all the time’

Johnson added that Saile’s rasping finish was something he often sees in training.

“He does it in training all the time. We are doing a lot of this at home, in training, today it came off, I hope it comes off the next day and the day after that.”