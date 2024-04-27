Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

27 Apr 2024

07:44 pm

Johnson glad hard work pays off as Chiefs beat SuperSport

'We got the three points and that is what we came for,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Cavin Johnson believes his side’s hard work on finishing finally paid off against SuperSport. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cavin Johnson was happy Kaizer Chiefs’ work on their finishing bore some fruit on Saturday as they scored two well-taken goals in a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Amakhosi had managed just three goals in nine matches in all competitions heading into this match, with their chances of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 looking increasingly tricky.

But superb finishes from Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala on Saturday made sure Chiefs picked up just a second top flight win this year.

“It was a very difficult game, playing Gavin (Hunt) is always hard. We got the goals,” Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“You can see on the pitch the players are happy. They have put in a lot of hard work, now it has paid off. I thought it could have paid off in the last game and the game before that, But today was different, we got the three points and that is what we came for.”

‘He does it in training all the time’

Johnson added that Saile’s rasping finish was something he often sees in training.

“He does it in training all the time. We are doing a lot of this at home, in training, today it came off, I hope it comes off the next day and the day after that.”

Read more on these topics

Cavin Johnson DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) SuperSport United F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections New poll shows support for ANC close to 40% a month before elections
Politics Bye bye parliament? MK party comrades sent packing weeks before national elections
Local Soccer Mokwena unsure of Sundowns future after Champions League exit
Courts Here’s why Electoral Court overturned IEC’s decision to bar Zuma’s candidacy
South Africa Eskom predicts stage 2 load shedding over winter, stage 5 in worst-case scenario

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe