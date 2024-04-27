Shabalala shows his worth as Chiefs squeeze past SuperSport

The 20-year-old nets his first goal of the season to give Amakhosi the three points.

Christian Saile (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against SuperSport United on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala spoke only this week about how he was not happy with his contribution to to the Amakhosi cause this season.

On Saturday, however, the 20-year-old delivered when it mattered, with a superb winner to grab his first goal of the season as Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

This was only Chiefs’ second victory of 2024, and a confidence-boosting result in their bid to at least qualify for next season’s MTN8.

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United, meanwhile, have not won a league game since December 23, and mus now have their own concerns about slipping out of the top eight, when in the first part of the season they looked one of the favourites to follow Mamelodi Sundowns into next season’s Caf Champions League.

Despite losing his last game to Richards Bay, Cavin Johnson finally stopped chopping and changing his starting line-up, picking the same team that had lost 1-0 in Umlazi last weekend.

And the move seemed to pay off as Chiefs immediately settled into a better rhythm. They were helped by some errors from SuperSport’s young defenders.

In the first minute, 20 year-old right back Bilal Baloyi gave the ball away to Saile, and the Amakhosi winger fired wide of target.

Two minutes later SuperSport goalkeeper Washington Arubi, standing in for the suspended Richard Goss, had to be alert off his line to get to the ball ahead of Saile.

SuperSport worked their way into the game, with midfielder Grant Margeman forcing a good block inside the area, while Bradley Grobler played a clever pass wide to Shandre Campbell, but the 18 year-old sent a poor cross out of play.

In the 19th minute, however, Chiefs final broke their goal drought, netting for the first time about seven hours of DStv Premiership football.

Pule Mmodi did well to get down the left side of the penalty are and his low cross was badly cleared by young left back Aphiwe Baliti straight to Saile. The Congolese striker smashed his finish emphatically past Arubi.

SuperSport came close to finding an equaliser when Campbell found Keenan Bezuidenhout inside the penalty area, but his low shot was well saved by Bruve Bvuma, plunging to his right.

At the other end, Ashley Du Preez headed over a Saile cross, while Given Msimango had the ball in the back of the net just before half time, but his effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

Gavin Hunt made a triple change at the break, turning to the experience of Lyle Lakay and Dzvukamanja, as well as bringing on young striker Siviwe Magidigidi, with Campbell, Bezeidenhout and Tendamudzimu Matodzi all coming off.

SuperSport should have drawn level in the 50th minute, as Bradley Grobler somehow managed to hit the bar from about two meters out, but just seconds later a handball from Sifiso Hlanti saw referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa point to the spot.

Dzvukamanja stepped up and passed the ball into the net, with Bvuma diving the wrong way.

Shabalala stunner

Chiefs had a chance to grab the lead back in the 56th minute, as Siyethembe Sithebe released Dillan Solomons in acres of space down the right, and his excellent cross was only just over the head of an advancing Saile.

Johnson made a double change in the 68th minute, with Reeve Frosler replacing Hlanti, and 18 year-old Mfundo Vilakazi getting another chance to shine, coming on for Mmodi.

In the 77th minute, it was Shabalala who proved decisive, with a wonderfully-taken strike. Saile was key again, running onto Frosler’s pass, getting in down the left hand side and pulling back a fine ball to the edge of the box, where Shabalala took one touch, and placed his finish perfectly in to the corner of the net.