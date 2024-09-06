Local Soccer

6 Sep 2024

05:55 pm

Kaizer Chiefs confirm coach’s departure

'I wish this great club everything of the best,' said Chiefs' short-lived assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Fernando Da Cruz - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz has left the club. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz has left the club to take up a role at the Moroccan Football Federation.

The 52 year-old Frenchman was brought in as part of new head coach Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team, but will now leave without having seen Amakhosi in competitive action.

“I would like to thank Kaizer Chiefs, (the) Chairman and all the supporters for the welcome and affection they gave from the first day I landed in South Africa,” said Da Cruz in a statement on the Chiefs website.

“Thank you to the players, staff and everyone involved for making sure everything was fantastic for me. I wish this great club everything of the best.”

Kaizer Chiefs, for their part, said:

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we would like to thank Fernando for his contributions to the team and the commitment he has shown during his time with us. The Club fully supports his decision and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Da Cruz was a key part of Chiefs’ pre-season training camp in Turkey and was on the bench as they lost 4-0 to Tanzania’s Young Africans in the pre-season Toyota Cup. n

