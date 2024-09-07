Have Kaizer Chiefs given up on Stellies’ Basadien?

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has confirmed that Amakhosi are indeed interested in Basadien.

With the transfer window closing in less than two weeks time, it looks like Kaizer Chiefs will not land one of their top targets.



Amakhosi have been linked with Stellenbosch FC left-back Fawaaz Basadien and they are said to have tabled an offer for the Bafana Bafana defender, which was reportedly turned down by Stellies.



Now Speaking on Radio 2000 this week, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has confirmed that Amakhosi are indeed interested in Basadien.



“With Basadien, we are very transparent because we’ve always had good positive relations with Stellenbosch. Basadien has been on our radar for couple of seasons now, I think sometimes it’s just an issue of timing whether things happen at the right time or not,” said Motaung Jr..

“It’s also tough to speak about players who belongs to other clubs, it’s not professional to do that, we could be in the media talking about different candidates and that kind of thing causes destabilisation in other teams.



“We’re very respectful to our opponents; yes, we can’t run away from being linked with certain players. And a lot of the time, some of the players that are linked to us aren’t true,” he added.

Chiefs still keen on Velebayi

Meanwhile, Motaung Jr has opened up about the club’s interest in signing Cape Town Spurs winger Asanele Velebayi.

Amakhosi have been linked with Velebayi for some time. And speaking to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, Motaung Jr confirmed that Amakhosi hade tabled offers for the duo.



“Velebayi, when we broke down our recruits, he fitted into that young prospect. I think being at a team like Spurs, in his breakthrough season; I think he played about 13 games. He has a lot of potential and it was great to see him in the [2024] COSAFA [Cup] team and got a chance to express himself,” Motaung said.