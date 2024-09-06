Chiefs’ Dortley starts for Bafana in AFCON opener

Kaizer Chiefs’ new centre back Rushwin Dortley’s rapid rise to prominence continued on Friday as he was named in Bafana...

Rushwin Dortley will start for Bafana against Uganda on Friday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ new centre back Rushwin Dortley’s rapid rise to prominence continued on Friday as he was named in Bafana Bafana’s starting line-up for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group K opener at Orlando Stadium on Friday

The 22 year-old Dortley, who impressed as captain of a makeshift Bafana at the Cosafa Cup earlier this year, was preferred by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos as Siyabonga Ngezana’s central defensive partner, ahead of the more experienced Grant Kekana and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Elsewhere in the Bafana starting XI, Broos chose the experience of AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa over Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine and SuperSport United’s Ricardo Goss.

Mothwa has earned plenty of praise for his contribution to team spirit in the Bafana camp, during their resurgence under Broos, even though the 33 year-old has had to play second fiddle to Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

With Williams out injured, Mothwa gets a chance against Uganda, while Lyle Foster returns to lead the attack for Bafana, having been left on the bench for most of June’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Foster will be supported in attack by wingers Elias Mokwana and Oswin Appollis, while Bafana captain Themba Zwane will play in the number 10 role just behind Foster.

The game will kick off at 6pm.

Bafana XI to take on Uganda (4-2-3-1) – Mothwa; Mudau, Ngezana, Dortley, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Zwane, Mokwana; Foster