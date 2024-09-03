‘I am a realist,’ says Kaizer Chiefs’ Nabi

'Going forward we will get more players before the window closes,' said the Chiefs head coach on transfers.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi (right) greets former Amakhosi striker and TS Galaxy assistant coach Bernard Parker at Tuesday’s DStv Premiership launch. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says Amakhosi have put all hands to the pump in training ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

The season was launched yesterday in Sandton, under the slogan ‘Lisegazini. Forever’ though the sponsors are still in the process of coming up with a trophy and have yet to announce the prize money on offer.

The Betway Premiership will officially kick off on September 14, with Chiefs up against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“We got some friendly matches to check out players, and we are preparing hard to be ready for our first league game,” said Chiefs’ new head coach.

Amakhosi have yet to play a competitive match this season, having missed out on qualification for the MTN8.

Chiefs have brought in several new players, and two more were announced yesterday, with Chiefs confirming the arrival of left back Bradley Cross from Golden Arrows, and midifelder Njabulo Blom, who has rejoined Chiefs on a one year loan from US side St Louis City SC.

“We are still looking for more players in different positions,” said Nabi, though this was just before Chiefs announced Blom and Cross.

“Going forward we will get more players before the window closes.”

‘Step by step’

Nabi, meanwhile, continues to ask for patience from the Chiefs fans, as he looks to build a competitive side.

“I want to speak honestly with the fans,” he said.

“For myself it is necessary to first build a strong team. It is not possible that you finish tenth (last season) and want to speak now about winning cups or winning the league. I don’t want to say what the fans want to hear, I am a realist, I respect the club and the fans.

“I need to build a strong team, step by step.

“I will give 200 percent … I know what direction I am taking … I am not afraid of the pressure. I live the pressure, I love the challenge.”

“But it will be step by step. There is no conclusion now, we need time.”