Kaizer Chiefs announce two new signings including Blom

The 24-year-old versatile player has expressed excitement about returning to Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Njabulo Blom who returns to the club after his recent stint with St. Louis City FC in the United States.

Blom, who left Chiefs to join St Louis City in January last year, has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi.

“I am delighted to be back at Kaizer Chiefs, a club that holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “And I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our success under Coach Nasreddine Nabi. The support from the fans has always motivated me, and I can’t wait to play in front of the Khosi nation again.”

Chiefs’ Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. is also delighted to have Blom back in Naturena.

“We are excited to welcome Njabulo back to the team. His experience in the MLS and his familiarity with our Club ethos make him a valuable addition to our squad. We look forward to seeing his impact on the field because we know how valuable he is to our game model,” Motaung Jr told Chiefs’ official website.

Blom began his professional career with Chiefs’ youth development academy before making his senior team debut after being promoted in 2019.

He left Amakhosi in January 2023 to play in America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) with St. Louis City.

Cross joins Chiefs from Arrows

Meanwhile, Chiefs have also confirmed the signing of defender Bradley Cross, who joins Amakhosi from Betway Premiership rivals Golden Arrows.

The 23-year-old left-back, who also played for Schalke 04’s Under-19 team in Germany as well as Newcastle United Under-21s in England, has penned a four-year deal with Amakhosi.

Motaung Jr believes Cross’s addition will bring a new level of energy, international experience, and skill to their squad.

“Bradley’s signing aligns with our strategic vision of continuing to strengthen our team and get ready to compete when the season starts,” says Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. “We are confident that his addition will bring a new level of energy, international experience and skill to our squad. We look forward to seeing him in action and contributing to our success.”



The 23-year-old says he is honoured to have joined a “prestigious club” like Chiefs.

“I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious club. I am ready to give my best and help Kaizer Chiefs achieve their goals and objectives.”

Chiefs will begin their Betway Premiership campaign with a clash against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein next week Saturday.