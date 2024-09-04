Chiefs-linked Percy Tau in Al Ahly squad for Champions League

Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates goal with teammates during the Nile Egyptian League 2023/24 match against El-Mowkawlin held at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt last month. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Marcel Kioller has included Percy Tau in his 28-man squad for this season’s CAF Champions League.

The Red Devils are set to begin their title defence with a two-legged encounter against Gor Mahia of Kenya in the second preliminary round of the competition next week.



The first leg is set to take place in Nairobi on Friday, 13 September followed by the return leg in Cairo a week later.



Tau, who is said to be facing an uncertain future after a reported fallout with Koller, is part of the Al-Ahly squad.

Reports in South Africa indicate that the Tau could return to South Africa to join Kaizer Chiefs.

Tau, however, dismissed those rumours during an interview with Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified, saying he is happy at Al-Ahly.

“I’m happy at the club and the club is happy with me. The club is the biggest club so there will always be reports about every individual.



“That is why there was no official reporting from the club, from myself because we felt these were just rumours,” said Tau.

Tau set to hold talks with Al-Ahly

Tau also revealed that discussions with Al-Ahly over a possible contract extension will begin soon.

“I know my manager spoke to the (Al-Ahly) sporting director and we will see what happens if there is a new contract or not.



“I’m not worried, all I wanted was just to get a break and come back home and spend some time with my family.



“We still have enough time to speak about the contract. I mean we have a year left, but it’s going to be difficult because we have to speak in six months,” concluded Tau.

The Al-Ahly squad for the Champions League:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Hamza Alaa, and Mostafa Makhlouf



Defenders: Khaled Abdel-Fattah, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Achraf Dari, Youssef Ayman, Karim El-Debes, Omar Kamal, and Yahia Attiyat Allah



Midfielders: Akram Tawfik, Amr El-Sulya, Ahmed Nabil Kouka, Marwan Ateya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Emam Ashour, Karim Walid ‘Nedved’, Mohamed Abdullah, and Omar El-Saaiy



Forwards: Hussein El-Shahat, Percy Tau, Mahmoud Kahraba, Taher Mohamed Taher, Reda Slim, and Wessam Abou Ali