11 Oct 2024

11:15 am

Kaizer Chiefs set to announce new assistant coach next week?

At Yanga, Nabi and Kaze secured two league titles, two FA Cups, and two Community Shields.

Kaizer Chiefs set to announce new assistant coach next week

Nasreddine Nabi, coach of Kaizer Chiefs Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to announce Cedric Kaze as the club’s new assistant coach, Phakaaathi has learned.

Kaze, who worked with head coach Nasreddine Nabi in Tanzania at Young Africans (Yanga), will replace Fernando Da Cruz, who surprisingly left Amakhosi to join the Moroccan Football Federation last month.

At Yanga, Nabi and Kaze secured two league titles, two FA Cups, and two Community Shields.

ALSO READ: What makes Nabi different from previous Chiefs coaches

According to Rwandan sports journalist Eric Ndagijimana, who covers African football, Kaze and Chiefs have already agreed on a deal.

“Cedric Kaze is dealing with the VISA issue so that he can enter South Africa,” reported Ndagijimana.

Meanwhile, top South African football administrator Senzo Mbatha, who recruited Kaze at Young Africans, says the Burundian coach believes in the science of football.

“He’s a hard worker who believes in the science of football. He’s very focused on planning and analysis,” Mbatha told FARPost.

OPINION: Chiefs’ fine is simply not enough

“Kaze is more of a technical coach who likes to drill technique and tactics and works closely with players.”

Kaze, who holds a Bachelor of Sport Science degree and a CAF A licence, is said to be fluent in six languages, French, Kirundi, Kiswahili, English, German, and Spanish—and will be a valuable asset to Kaizer Chiefs.

