Kaizer Chiefs set to announce new assistant coach next week?

At Yanga, Nabi and Kaze secured two league titles, two FA Cups, and two Community Shields.

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to announce Cedric Kaze as the club’s new assistant coach, Phakaaathi has learned.

Kaze, who worked with head coach Nasreddine Nabi in Tanzania at Young Africans (Yanga), will replace Fernando Da Cruz, who surprisingly left Amakhosi to join the Moroccan Football Federation last month.

According to Rwandan sports journalist Eric Ndagijimana, who covers African football, Kaze and Chiefs have already agreed on a deal.

“Cedric Kaze is dealing with the VISA issue so that he can enter South Africa,” reported Ndagijimana.

Meanwhile, top South African football administrator Senzo Mbatha, who recruited Kaze at Young Africans, says the Burundian coach believes in the science of football.

“He’s a hard worker who believes in the science of football. He’s very focused on planning and analysis,” Mbatha told FARPost.



“Kaze is more of a technical coach who likes to drill technique and tactics and works closely with players.”

Kaze, who holds a Bachelor of Sport Science degree and a CAF A licence, is said to be fluent in six languages, French, Kirundi, Kiswahili, English, German, and Spanish—and will be a valuable asset to Kaizer Chiefs.