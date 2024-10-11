Carling Knockout dates and venues announced

The matches are set to take place over the weekend of 18–20 October 2024.

General view/Carling Black Label branding during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup Launch at The Galleria, Sandton in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the Round of 16 fixtures of the Carling Knockout.

The announcement comes after the launch and the Round of 16 draw held in Sandton on Tuesday.



Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will kick off the action on Friday, 18 October, when they face AmaZulu FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium (kick-off is at 7pm).



On Saturday at 3pm, Orlando Pirates will host Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium, while Cape Town City will take on Royal AM at Athlone Stadium.

The action continues in the evening, with Mamelodi Sundowns facing Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 6pm, followed by the Polokwane City versus Marumo Gallants clash at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 8pm.

On Sunday, TS Galaxy FC will play Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium, while SuperSport United will meet Kaizer Chiefs at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Both matches will kick off at 3pm.



The Round of 16 will conclude with Richards Bay FC going up against Sekhukhune United at King Zwelithini Stadium at 5.30pm.