What makes Nabi different from previous Chiefs coaches

Duba is also encouraged by the fact that Nabi is giving young players like himself a chance to play at Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba has backed new head coach Nasreddine Nabi to bring glory days back to Naturena by winning trophies this season.

Amakhosi last won major silverware back in 2015 when they lifted the league title under Stuart Baxter.

They began the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season well, winning both their opening two league matches against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, before losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a game that was marred by controversy last month.



ALSO READ: Zwane’s emotional message to Chiefs’ Motaung after joining AmaZulu

The good start, however, has given the Amakhosi faithful some hope that the club will finally break the trophy drought and Duba is confident that this will happen under Nabi.

Duba says unlike the previous Chiefs coaches, Nabi has brought so much belief in the team that he is confident that they could win every trophy on offer this season.

“For sure, we’ll win a trophy this season. We are not only looking to win cup competitions, we also want to win the league as well. Because our ultimate goal is to win all the trophies that we compete for,” Duba told reporters during a media day in Naturena on Thursday.

“Coach Nabi is different [to the other previous Chiefs coaches] because he only wants wins and a good mentality. Coach Nabi is also accessible because you can just go to him and ask how he wants certain things to be done and he’ll explain it to you.”

Duba added that the players’ mentality has also changed under Nabi.

“I think our mentality as guys, including mine, has changed. I’m willing to work more now. Not that I wasn’t working hard before, but the new coach believes in players who put in more effort.”

Duba is also encouraged by the fact that Nabi is giving young players like himself a chance to play at Chiefs.

“It [Nabi using youngsters at Chiefs] encourages us a bit, but coach Nabi believes in players who put in the effort, not necessarily the youngsters. Regardless if you’re young or old, if you work hard, he’ll play you. “



ALSO READ: Why Chiefs need to avoid desperation in bid to end trophy drought

With the league suspended because of the international break, Chiefs will be playing a Cufa Cup clash against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Their next league match is against SuperSport United on Saturday, 26 October at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.