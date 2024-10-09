Kwayiba hopes to show he is worthy of Bafana call-up

Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is looking to grab his chance to shine for Bafana Bafana when they take on...

Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is looking to grab his chance to shine for Bafana Bafana when they take on Congo-Brazzaville in Friday’s Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Kwayiba was called up to the Bafana squad as a late replacement for Stellenbosch’s Jayden Adams. Adams was dropped by South Africa head coach Hugo Broos for disciplinary reasons.

Kwabiya’s Bafana roots

The 24 year-old Kwayiba did play for Helman Mkhalele’s Bafana at the Cosafa Cup earlier this year. But this is his first call-up under Broos.

“If I get a chance I will make all efforts to give my best,” Kwayiba told Safa Media.

“This is my first time called up to the senior team and I don’t want it to be my last, I want to prove myself.”

Kwayiba has been a regular at Chippa this season. Kwanele Kopo’s side have made a good start to the Betway Premiership season. The Chili Boyz lost their opening match of the campaign to Orlando Pirates. But they since picked up home wins over Richards Bay and TS Galaxy, as well as an away draw at Sekhukhune.

“I am happy because I am here now in (Bafana) camp,” added Kwayiba.

“Some players (here) are my role models but I think I am comfortable around these players and I will do my best to work so things go well.”

Bafana will play Congo-Brazzaville home and away in this international week, with the second game in Brazzaville on October 15.

It will be particularly interesting to see who Broos selects in central midfield on Friday. Regular starter Sphephelo Sithole is out with a long-term injury. His usual partner in crime Teboho Mokoena has not played for Mamelodi Sundowns since the last international break.

Mokoena is, however, in the Bafana squad this week. It seems likely Broos will keep faith with his main man in midfield, even though he appears to have fallen out of favour at Masandawana.

Bafana to miss Mbatha

The Bafana head coach is also without injured Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha. Mbatha’s stoppage time goals snatched a point for Bafana against Uganda and all three points against South Sudan in their first two Afcon qualifiers last month.

Sundowns’ Bathusi Aubaas has come in to replace Mbatha. Aubaas is a player Broos has relied on and has to be one of the favourites to partner Mokoena in midfield on Friday.

The other favourite is probably Luke Le Roux, with the Sweden-based midfielder also called-on previously by Broos, and coming off some good form with his club Varnamo.