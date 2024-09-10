Last-gasp Mbatha strikes again as Bafana seal dramatic Afcon win

The Pirates midfielder bangs in a stoppage-time winner for his second goal at the death in four days.

Thalente Mbatha netted again in stoppage time for Bafana Bafana, this time in a winning cause as Hugo Broos’ side ignited their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 3-2 Group K win over South Sudan at Juba Stadium on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder came off the bench and rifled the ball home from the edge of the area to give Bafana all three points, with the home side left utterly despondent.

It was the second time in four days that Mbatha had proved a super-sub, as he also grabbed a stoppage time equaliser for Bafana in their opening Group K 2-2 draw with Uganda on Friday at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana’s Chaine gets the nod

Broos made just two changes from Friday’s draw with Uganda. Veli Mothwa’s mistake against the Cranes cost him his place in goal, with Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine coming in for his debut.

On the right wing Thapelo Morena, the two-goal hero in June’s World Cup qualifier at home to Zimbabwe, was preferred to Elias Mokwana.

Bafana took the game to the home side from the start, with Teboho Mokoena fizzing one effort just wide.

South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith then presented Morena with an early opportunity when he threw the ball straight to the Sundowns man, but after bursting into the area, he couldn’t find a teammate.

In the 13th minute, Bafana’s afternoon got tricky as striker Tito Okello burst clear of the South African defence and was pulled back by Siyabonga Ngezana.

The first contact did look just outside the penalty area, but the referee pointed to the spot. Okello fired the spot kick past Chaine.

Bafana bounce back

Bafana rallied and were level just a couple of minutes later. Aubrey Modiba was getting forward to good effect down the left side, and he found Appollis, who curled a fine finish into the corner of the net.

In the 28th minute, Appollis turned creator, providing a brilliant cross for Lyle Foster, but the Burnley striker headed straight at Mawith.

Okello did have another shot saved by Chaine, but it was really all Bafana, who laid siege to the South Sudan goal.

Some brilliant work from Modiba ended with Morena crashing a shot off the cross bar, but Bafana did take the lead in first half stoppage time.

A clever pass from Themba Zwane found Foster, whose effort clattered back off the post, but Appollis was on hand to score another.

Bafana continued to push for another goal after the break, but instead another defensive lapse saw the home side draw level in the 57th minute.

Valentino Yuel gathered long ball into the penalty area and somehow weaved his way past about three Bafana defenders, before poking a finish past Chaine.

Mbatha magic for Bafana

Broos made a triple change in the 72nd minute, Mbatha coming in for an injured Sphephelo Sithole, Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Appollis and Elias Mokwana coming on for Morena.

In the 79th minute, Mofokeng did well to control the ball and draw a sharp save from Mawith at his near post.

But it was Mbatha who struck at the death to put Bafana on four points from two matches, heading into two October qualifiers against Congo-Brazzaville.