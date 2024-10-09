AmaZulu appoint Zwane and Vilakazi as co-coaches

AmaZulu announced the new coaching changes on Tuesday night.

AmaZulu have announced the appointments of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and ex-Richards Bay coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi as joint head coaches.



The coaching duo replace Pablo Franco Martin, who Usuthu fired three games into the season after losing all of them.

AmaZulu announced the new coaching changes through a statement on Tuesday night.



“Usuthu has officially named Arthur “10111” Zwane and Vusimuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi as joint first team head coaches in a move which will see the SA born coaching duo assume their roles with immediate effect,” read the club statement.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has welcomed Zwane and Vilakazi’s appointment and expressed confidence in the pair’s ability to lead the team to a successful Betway Premiership campaign.



“Their combined experience as both coaches and former professional players will be crucial in developing our younger talents and guiding our seasoned players in the task ahead;” he said.



Zwane and Vilakazi will begin the Usuthu tenure with a tough away clash against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership