Luke Fleurs’ father wants to go ‘face to face’ with son’s alleged killers

'I just would like to see them face to face,' said Theo Fleurs.

Theo Fleurs will be in court on Friday to look into the eyes of his son’t alleged killers. Picture: Twitter

Theo Fleurs, father of late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, says he will be in court on Friday morning to look into the eyes of the men accused of killing his son in a hijacking in Johannesburg on April 3.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the murder of the 24 year-old, who was shot in a hijacking at a petrol station in Florida.

Theo Fleurs said he was “jumping for joy” when the South African Police Service told him they had found his son’s stolen car, though that had turned to sadness when he heard the accused had been arrested.

“I don’t know what I will do,” said Fleurs Snr, when asked how he thought he would react in court this morning.

“I was happy when I heard that they had found the car, I was jumping for joy, but the morning they called to say they had found the (alleged) perpetrators, I was so sad, I couldn’t help myself. I don’t know how it is going to be (in court) I just would like to see them face to face.”

‘I am super proud’

Fleurs Snr added that he was proud of his son, who achieved a boyhood dream of representing Kaizer Chiefs and who also played for South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am grateful for the opportunity Cheifs gave him, this is the highest level of South African football, to play for Amakhosi.

“I am super proud of my son, and what he achieved in life and gave to his country, he was a true warrior for his country. That is a war (international football) … and he was a good fighter for the game.”

Luke Fleurs’ father was speaking at a memorial for the defender that Kaizer Chiefs held at FNB Stadium on Thursday.