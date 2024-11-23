Magesi magic – how Clinton Larsen’s Limpopo giant-killers rated

Who were Magesi's key men in the Carling Knockout final?

Elvis Chipezeze 8/10

Elvis Chipezeze commanded his penalty area brilliantly. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Chipezeze was beaten by Iqraam Rayners for Sundowns’ only goal of the game but again made some fine saves. Finished off a clean sheet of official Man of the Match Awards and is now an amazing R400 000 richer.

Delano Abrahams 8

Abrahams battled hard at the back and popped up when it mattered with the winner in the 87th minute. It was his second goal of the tournament after also scoring in the last 16 win over Pirates.

Lehlegonolo Mokone 7

Mokone put his heart and soul into a brilliant defensive display, repelling almost everything that Sundowns threw at his side. His look of disbelief at the final whistle said it all.

Lindokuhle Mzava 8

Malawian defender Mzava hadn’t played professional football for two years when he signed for Magesi at the start of this season. This was an unbelievable display against Sundowns’ quality in attack.

Samuel Darpoh 6

Was at times overwhelmed by Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas in central midfield, But the Ghanaian improved in the second half and got a vital flick on to the corner for Magesi’s winner.

Deolin Mekoa 6

The vastly-experience Mekoa was tireless in his running but was not able to get too involved in the game.

Tshepo Mashigo 6

Mashigo had limited opportunities to get forward and was largely shut out by Sundowns’ defence when he did.

Tshepo Kakora 8

Tshepo Kakora celebrates his goal against Sundowns. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Just when it looked like Sundowns would be running away with this game, it was Kakora who popped up in the right place to finish off Chirambadare’s cross.

Edmore Chirambadare 9

This was an extraordinary evening for the former Kaizer Chiefs winger. He provided an inch-perfect cross for Kakora’s equaliser. And then he swung in a brilliant corner that led to Abrahams’ winner. Phakaaathi’s Man-of-the-Match.

Wonderboy Makhubu 7

There wasn’t much service for Wonderboy Makhumu as Magesi’s lone attacker but he worked his socks off in Bloemfontein.