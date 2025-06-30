Modise highlights short turnaround facing Sundowns

'It will be a short stint when they come back for pre-season,' said the former Sundowns star.

Teko Modise believes it could be tough for Sundowns given the short gap between their return fro the USA and the start of next seasin. Picture: Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise believes the short turnaround before the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season kicks off will present a major challenge for head coach Miguel Cardoso and his technical team.

The Brazilians have just returned from the FIFA Club World Cup, where they were eliminated in the group stages. Their participation in the global showpiece in the United States means the squad will have little to no rest before the new domestic campaign begins.

Sundowns need to manage fitness

Several PSL clubs have already reported for pre-season camp, following the conclusion of the previous campaign at the end of May. Cardoso will now need to manage his squad carefully to maintain fitness and sharpness ahead of what promises to be another demanding season.

“It’s going to be a long season. I think it’s going to be longer than the previous one so it’s a privilege to be in such a space where you are regularly playing football in big tournaments,” Modise said on the club’s pitchside podcast.

“Other footballers around the world envy you and the space that you are in. Yes, it’s a lot of load that has been on the players but it’s expected when you are playing for a team of sundowns calibre. Yes, it’s going to be tough and it will be a short stint when they come back for pre-season.”

Adding to their congested schedule, Sundowns players are once again expected to form the backbone of the Bafana Bafana squad set to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco.

‘Mindful of the load’

“I’m expecting the technical team and management to be mindful of the load that the players have had,” Modise added.

“And be cognisant of the fact we’re going to have a quick season and a break again where a core of the players are going to go to the national team and it’s going to be very tricky.

"It needs a lot of planning but I don't think it will be different from any other season for Sundowns. The team always has to plan a little bit carefully because of how long the season may be."


