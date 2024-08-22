Mailula explains why he chose Wydad

'First, I will be under the guidance of Coach Rulani, who knows me well,' said the new Wydad striker.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has given the reasons why he has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on a season-long loan.

Mailula joined Major League Soccer side Toronto FC from Sundowns in 2023, but has battled to get first team action in the MLS. He will now be reunited at Wydad with his former coach at Sundowns, Rulani Mokwena.

“I chose Wydad AC for several compelling reasons,” said Mailula in a statement released by his agents, P Management.

“First, I will be under the guidance of Coach Rulani, who knows me well and has always believed in my abilities.

“He played a pivotal role in my upcoming at Mamelodi Sundowns. Wydad is a prestigious club, and when Coach Rulani shared his ambitions and his vision to make history with the team, I knew it was the right choice. Additionally, the opportunity to compete in the Club World Cup next year is a significant driver to the decision, as it aligns with my dream to play against the best players in the world.”

No Champions League

Wydad are one of the African sides that will play in next year’s expanded, 32-team Fifa Club World Cup in the USA. The Moroccan giants will not, however, play in this season’s Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup having failed to qualify.