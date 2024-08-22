Local Soccer

Home » News

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

22 Aug 2024

08:03 am

Mailula explains why he chose Wydad

'First, I will be under the guidance of Coach Rulani, who knows me well,' said the new Wydad striker.

Cassius Mailula - Wydad Casablanca

Cassius Mailula has joined Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca. Picture: Wydad Casablanca/Twitter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula has given the reasons why he has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on a season-long loan.

Mailula joined Major League Soccer side Toronto FC from Sundowns in 2023, but has battled to get first team action in the MLS. He will now be reunited at Wydad with his former coach at Sundowns, Rulani Mokwena.

“I chose Wydad AC for several compelling reasons,” said Mailula in a statement released by his agents, P Management.

“First, I will be under the guidance of Coach Rulani, who knows me well and has always believed in my abilities.

“He played a pivotal role in my upcoming at Mamelodi Sundowns. Wydad is a prestigious club, and when Coach Rulani shared his ambitions and his vision to make history with the team, I knew it was the right choice. Additionally, the opportunity to compete in the Club World Cup next year is a significant driver to the decision, as it aligns with my dream to play against the best players in the world.”

No Champions League

Wydad are one of the African sides that will play in next year’s expanded, 32-team Fifa Club World Cup in the USA. The Moroccan giants will not, however, play in this season’s Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup having failed to qualify.

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Rulani Mokwena Wydad Athletic Wydad Casablanca

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Cape Town company fined R150K for illegally exporting scrap metal
Politics ‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker
Local News Cop arrested for allegedly raping woman at Pietermaritzburg police station
Business Two-pot retirement system: fewer early withdrawals, more financial optimism
South Africa Air traffic wage strike ‘will ground planes’ in South Africa

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES