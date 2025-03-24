Latest on Mokwena’s Wydad future

'There's nothing to suggest that he will leave Wydad,' said a source.

Rulani Mokwena still enjoys the backing of the Wydad Casablanca management despite widespread reports about his future.

The Wydad coach has endured a difficult first season in Morocco’s Botola Pro League after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.

Mokwena’s Wydad only fourth

Wydad are fourth in the league after 25 games with 43 points. They have the same number of points as FUS Rabat, who are third due to their superior goal difference. Wydad are two points behind second-placed AS FAR with five matches left to play in the league.

League leaders RS Berkane have already clinched the title. Despite the constant criticism of Mokwena for his team’s inconsistent form this season, Wydad bosses are reportedly happy with the team’s progress.

The 38-year-old is expected to lead the Red Castle at the FIFA Club World Cup later this year. Their first match in the world spectacle is against English giants Manchester City on June 18, before facing Juventus and Al-Ain.

“Look, his time in Morocco has not been without its challenges, but he wants to be there,” said a source close to the coach.

‘The club is happy’

“The club is happy with the work he has done so far, especially considering this is his first season there. He came in during challenging times when the club had issues with FIFA, and he has done well.

“There will always be inquiries from other top clubs for a coach of his quality, but at the moment, there’s nothing to suggest that he will leave Wydad.”