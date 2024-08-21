Local Soccer

Bafana forward Mailula completes Wydad loan move

Bafana forward Mailula completes Wydad loan move

Cassius Mailula has joined his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Wydad Athletic have completed the signing of Cassius Mailula from Major League side Toronto FC on a season-long loan deal.

Mailula’s move to Wydad was confirmed by Toronto on Wednesday.

“Toronto FC on Wednesday announced today that the club has sent forward Cassius Mailula on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club of the Botola Pro (First Division) through July 31, 2025.

“Wydad AC will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the end of this loan,” read a statement from the club.

Mailula joined Toronto from Mamelodi Sundowns in July last year following an impressive showing for the Brazilians where he scored 15 goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Chloorkop-based side.

The Bafana Bafana forward, however, failed to replicate that form for Toronto in the MLS and was reduced to a bench warmer. He made eight appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist for Toronto across all competitions (MLS regular season and Canadian Championship) since signing with them in July 2023.

In the process, he lost his place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad.

The 23-year-old will be looking to rediscover his form under his former coach at Sundowns Rulani Mokwena, who is now in charge of Wydad.

