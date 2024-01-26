Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

26 Jan 2024

03:44 pm

Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with Motupa

Motupa is now a free agent.

Gift Motupa - Mamelodi Sundowns

Gift Motupa has left Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Friday that they have parted ways with forward Gift Motupa.

Motupa, 29, is now a free agent and can sign with any club, even outside of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Motupa signed for Sundowns in 2020, but never really managed to make it as a a regular in the Masandawana first team. This season he has not played in any competition, and was reported to be training with M Tigers, Sundowns’ feeder team.

Sundowns, meanwhile, are clearly looking to add some more attacking players to their squad, with the SABC today reporting that they were seriously interesting in signing Sweden-based Tashreeq Matthews, while iDiski Times linked them with Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch.

