Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with Motupa

Motupa is now a free agent.

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Friday that they have parted ways with forward Gift Motupa.

Motupa, 29, is now a free agent and can sign with any club, even outside of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Sundowns, meanwhile, are clearly looking to add some more attacking players to their squad, with the SABC today reporting that they were seriously interesting in signing Sweden-based Tashreeq Matthews, while iDiski Times linked them with Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch.