26 Jan 2024

OFFICIAL – Tashreeq Matthews joins Mamelodi Sundowns

'I would like to say thank you to the entire Sirius family for these one and a half years, it has been a wonderful time,' said Matthews.

Tashreeq Matthews - Mamelodi Sundowns

Tashreeq Matthews has joined Mamelodi Sundowns. Pic: Sundowns Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed on Friday evening that they have signed South African forward Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish side Sirius IK.

Sirius also confirmed the transfer on their official website.

“Sirius football and the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns … agree on the transfer of Tashreeq Matthews,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“I would like to say thank you to the entire Sirius family for these one and a half years, it has been a wonderful time,” said Matthews.

Matthews had a fantastic 2023 season with Sirius and had been linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, but Sundowns have now swooped to seal a deal for the attacking midfielder on transfer deadline day in the Premier Soccer League.

The 23 year old left winger managed ten goals and ten assists in all competitions for Sirius last season, and will now look to add a spark to Sundowns’ attack, as they compete on three fronts, in the Caf Champions League, the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.

A product of the Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) academy, Matthews joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and has been in Europe ever since, having his greatest success in Sweden.

He will also no doubt hope his performances for Sundowns catch the eye of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who did not even include Matthews in his 50-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

