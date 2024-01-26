Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

26 Jan 2024

PSL transfer deadline will come with a shock if Lorch signs for Sundowns

It has been reported that Lorch has already agreed personal terms with Sundowns.

PSL transfer deadline might come with a shock with Lorch said to be going to Sundowns

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch might wearing different colours in the next round of the league. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window is set to close on Friday midnight, and there have already been some interesting transfers that have been made and more are likely to happen

The biggest talking point is the possibility of Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch moving to Mamelodi Sundowns on deadline day.

ALSO READ: Racism row hangs over Morocco ahead of Bafana clash

At the moment, it has been reported that Lorch has already agreed personal terms with Sundowns, but Bucs are said to be looking for a swop deal.

The winger’s move away from Pirates will be the biggest deal in the current transfer window, should it happen.

Sundowns have been huge admirers of Lorch for some time, with Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad having reported the Brazilians interest in the player back in 2022.

With the interest having been rekindled by the Pretoria outfit, it will surely be a big blow for Pirates fans, who admire the winger so much.

Lorch, who has struggled with injuries this season, has managed to bounce back into form and forced himself into coach Jose Riveiro’s starting line-up. The former Maluti FET College FC player is one of the key attackers in Riveiro’s team and his exit could leave a huge void at the club.

Meanwhile, another interesting transfer that recently happened is that of Augustine Mulenga, who re-joined AmaZulu FC from Chippa United.

ALSO READ: Bvuma opens up about ‘waiting season’ at Chiefs

The Zambian forward had his first spell with Usuthu back in 2020, but only last almost two years with the team before returning to his home country to play for Napsa Stars and eventually coming to South Africa to play for the Eastern Cape club.

Other shocking transfers happened this week, as Pirates announced the signing of Thabiso Lebitso from the Chilli Boys and Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United, while Tshegofatso Mabasa returned to Pirates from his loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

Both Lebitso and Mbatha’s movews came as a surprise to many, with Mbatha signing a two-and-a-half-a-year deal with the Buccaneers, while Mbatha is on a six-month loan spell with an option to buy.

Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates PSL thembinkosi lorch

