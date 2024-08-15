Maritzburg United relocate, change name to Durban City

"This decision has been prompted by a lack of support from the leadership of our Municipality," read a statement from Maritzburg.

Maritzburg have tried in vain to go back to their old home, the Harry Gwala Stadium, since they were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2022/23.



The facility is currently used by Betway Premiership side Royal AM FC.



In a statement, Maritzburg said after exhaustive efforts and much deliberation with the municipality leadership, they have made the “difficult decision to relocate the club to a new city”.



The club statement:



“Curtain Draws Close On Memorable Period In Pietermaritzburg Football History



“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of a significant change for Maritzburg United Football Club.



“After exhaustive efforts and much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to relocate the club to a new city, effective from the start of the 2024/ 2025 season.



“This decision has been prompted by a lack of support from the leadership of our Municipality – despite our numerous efforts and attempts to engage in dialogue and find a solution regarding the use of a stadium for official league matches over the last 12 months, we have been unable to secure the necessary support to sustain the club in Pietermaritzburg and challenge for promotion back to the Premier Soccer League.



“As we say goodbye, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our sponsors, partners, and most importantly, the “Blue Army” – the club’s incredible supporters. Your unwavering support and passion have been the lifeblood of Maritzburg United. You have stood by us through victories and losses, through the good times and the challenging periods. Your loyalty has been an integral part of our identity and success.



“We will always cherish the memories and achievements we shared. The local community was always at the heart of everything we did at the Team of Choice. From an array of outreach programs and collaborations, many relationships were forged and we would like to think that we helped unite the city of Pietermaritzburg – across all walks of life – during our 21 years.



“We would also like to believe that the club provided hope and opportunity for the youth of the region as holistic development of local talent was always a cornerstone of our club. And indeed there have been many individuals – both players and coaches, who have made the most of the supportive and nurturing environment at Maritzburg United before going on to even greater heights in their careers.”