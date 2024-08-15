Kaizer Chiefs to start Premiership season in Bloem

Nasreddine Nabi's Amakhosi will play on the first day of the new Premiership season.

Kaizer Chiefs will kick off the new Betway Premiership season with a trip to Bloemfontein, after the official fixtures were released on Thursday by the Premier Soccer League.

The Premiership is kicking off later than expected, as the organisers were left with work to do following the last minute change of sponsor, with DStv withdrawing from the title sponsorship, and Betway stepping in, signing a three-year deal worth about R900 million.

Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi will play on the first day of the new season, September 14, and will travel to the Free State to take on Marumo Gallants, who are back in the top flight after purchasing the status of Moroka Swallows.

Gallants are bringing Premiership football back to Bloemfontein, and the visit of Chiefs should bring a massive crowd for their first home game of the campaign. Amakhosi already sold out the Free State Stadium in pre-season, when they were humbled 4-0 by Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the Toyota Cup.

There will be shortened top flight fixture list on the opening weekend of the season, as it is also a date for second preliminary round fixtures in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United have both received a bye to this round of the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Masandawana’s Betway Premiership Tshwane derby against SuperSport United is therefore set to be played on September 17, while Sekhukhune United are penned in to take on Magesi FC at home on September 18.

Possible changes

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will also have their first Premiership fixtures moved to September 18 if they win their matches in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively.

Pirates are currently down to play Chippa United on September 14 and Stellenbosch are set to play at home to Golden Arrows on September 15.

Other games that are definitely set to take place on the opening weekend of the Betway Premiership are Cape Town City’s visit to Royal AM, AmaZulu’s trip to play Polokwane City (both September 14) and Richards Bay’s home game against TS Galaxy (September 15).