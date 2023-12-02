Local Soccer

2 Dec 2023

07:02 pm

Mazembe hit Sundowns with Champions League sucker punch

Masandawana hit the woodwork three times but are beaten by a single goal.

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Themba Zwane hit the woodwork, but Sundowns were beaten by Mazembe. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a setback in their quest to win this season’s Caf Champions League as they were beaten 1-0 by TP Mazembe in a Group A clash in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

The only goal of the game, in a fiery TP Mazembe stadium, came from Mazembe captain Glody Likonaza as he headed and Ibrahima Keita cross past Ronwen Williams on the hour mark to secure a precious three points for the home side.

Rulani Mokwena’s side will have to conduct their own inquiry into how Likonza was left completely unmarked to head past the Sundowns goalkeeper.

Masandawana, however will not be too discouraged as they were a little unlucky, hitting the woodwork three times, while Mazembe goalkeeper Faty Aliou Badara made some fine saves.

Oh so close for Sundowns

Themba Zwane hit the upright in the first half, while just after the break the in form Lucas Ribeiro repeated the trick.

After Mazembe took the lead, Faty made good saves from Peter Shalulile and Teboho Mokoena, before Khuliso Mudau also hit the woodwork.

Sundowns’ next group stage encounter is at home to Egyptian side Pyramids on December 10.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns tp mazembe

