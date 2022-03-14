Johnson’s failure to cope with Pitso’s demands the reason he left Al Ahly?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that the real reason behind Cavin Johnson’s departure from Egyptian giants Al-Ahly was because he allegedly could not cope with the demands of head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Johnson was Mosimane’s first assistant at the Red Devils, but he decided to vacate his post a few months into the job. Apparently, “Jingles” would demand that the former SuperSport United mentor present extensive details on opponents, meaning Johnson would have to stay up late and that he could not keep up.

“The challenge with Johnson is that he is quite grown and age is no longer on his side to meet the demands of the astute Mosimane, who leaves no stone unturned,” said a source.

