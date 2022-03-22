AmaZulu refuse Zungu loan offer from Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that Orlando Pirates tried to ship troublesome midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu off to AmaZulu on loan but their advances were rejected.



A source says Usuthu said a big no to the offer.



“They know him very well and their management didn’t even hesitate to decline. You know sometimes they will say they will speak to the technical team and see if they have space for that player just to be polite, but this time it didn’t happen like that. They just came straight out and said no,” said a source.



He further said Zungu’s love for the nightlife is the root of his problems. Zungu is currently suspended by Pirates following an incident of alleged spousal abuse.



“He was better off in Stellenbosch because he couldn’t do as he pleased due to that area being a close knit community – they would easily recognise him and report him to the club if he tried his wild ways. But when he got to Pirates it was like he saw Las Vegas and just went crazy,” added the source.