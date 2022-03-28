Sukazi to be charged by PSL for bringing its name into disrepute?

Mgosi Squad

The PSL’s executive committee might discuss TS Galaxy president Timi Sukazi’s statements he made on a radio interview last week. Sukazi criticized the PSL and said there is a conflict of interest with the CEO and chairman both owning clubs.

He said Golden Arrows were treated with kid gloves in their recent case of fielding an improperly registered player because its owner is the league’s top boss.

“His statements are worrying and they could be discussed in the Exco meeting. What he said is slander and has potential to tarnish the league’s name especially with the sponsors. If it makes the agenda, they will discuss how to deal with the matter and could consider a disciplinary hearing for him,” said a source.