Benni next Pirates’ coach?

Mgosi Squad

An insider at Orlando Pirates has revealed that talks with former AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy have long started and his exit from the Durban based outfit was expected. According to a source, McCarthy, McCarthy is next Pirates coach as everyone is anticipating and he will be steering the Buccaneers ship.

But, it has been revealed that the former Bafana Bafana striker is coming with a lot of demands and this is something that the Pirates board and management doesn’t like. It has been revealed McCarthy wants to bring his own technical team to Pirates, but, the Bucs’ management want him to keep him Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi.

READ ALSO: Pitso looking to rope Zwane in as his assistant

“I know a lot of people want to see him at Pirates, but, they just don’t know that he has already spoken with the management of the team and everyone wants to see him coaching Pirates. He has a good relationship with everyone here at the club, but there are lots of issues that need to be ironed out before his move is official.

“McCarthy has a lot of demands and he just wants things to go his way. But, you have to remember, at a team like Pirates, you just don’t do as you please. You have to follow the rules and listen to these guys (management).

“Otherwise, if you don’t do that things won’t go well for you. But, let’s see, now that he left AmaZulu FC, he knows that his next destination is Pirates, nowhere else,” said the insider.