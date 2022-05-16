Mashiane set for Chiefs exit?

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs are set to lose star left-wing back Happy Mashiane at the end of the season as interests from a number of clubs is huge. Mashiane, who graduated to the Amakhosi senior team few years ago, was coached by Arthur Zwane in the reserve team, but struggled to shine for the first team in recent times.

Mashiane was one of the players who rose to fame during Zwane’s stint as the reserves coach. The winger was then promoted to the senior team, alongside Nkosingiphile Ngqobo and the likes of Njabulo Bloms, with some players going on to be signed by other teams.

READ ALSO: Tinkler, Shalulile and Dolly win DStv Premiership monthly awards

“Well, Happy is leaving, there has been a number of teams who are interested in signing him for a couple of years now. It’s a pity we had a contract back then, so, I could not really talk to him about moving, starting afresh andd everything just being new.

“In Happy’s case, it’s different because there is someone who is representing him and when is like that you cant do anything about it. So, I spoke with him about the situation and he understands. The only thing that we have to do is just meeting up, but I really don’t see Happy at Chiefs’ next season.