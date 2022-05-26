Pirates-linked Baroka striker attracts more interest

Mgosi Squad

Bafana Bafana and Baroka FC striker Evidence Makgopa has attracted more interest after it was reported that he is on his way to Orlando Pirates next season.



Makgopa, who has been a regular for the South African senior national team, is said to be open to a move elsewhere, with neighbours Sekhukhune United being one of the team’s trying to lure the striker.



The Baroka management are said to be prepared to let go of their precious talent, who began his career at the club as a youth team player and has made the management very proud.



They want to see him prosper, especially since the club is now relegated from the DStv Premiership.



According to an insider, Pirates did have some talks regarding the signing of the player, but it was not something formal or official, because Bucs were able to sign two strikers.



“The Pirates rumours were very true, Pirates really wanted to sign him. But I think what happened is that they just bought two strikers and adding Makgopa would have been unnecessary for them, at least that’s what I think. I am not sure if they are still interested in signing Makgopa, because now there are more teams that have come to the table since the club has been relegated,” said a source.