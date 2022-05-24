Stellenbosch set to table offer for Sundowns midfielder

Mgosi Squad

Stellenbosch FC are said to be preparing an offer to Mamelodi Sundowns for the signing of former junior national team player Grant Margeman, who has been on loan at Swallows FC this season.



Margeman was signed by the Brazilians two years ago following a good spell with Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs).



According to a source, Stellies are prepared to get the midfielder on loan or table a permanent deal for him should Sundowns agree on it, but, it is unlikely the Pretoria team would want to let go of a promising star.



“Preparations for next season have long started and another thing is that Stellies are expected to lose players, so, they need to make sure that they replace those players, especially with quality players. Margeman is one of the great talents in the country and they believe that he can add a lot of value at the Stellenbosch,” said the source.



“It’s just a matter of making things official with Sundowns as soon as he returns to the club because he has been on loan with Swallows and now they will be playing in the play-offs to save their status. Stellies are very serious about him.”