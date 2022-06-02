Chiefs’ attempt to get Thabo Cele could be thwarted

Mgosi Squad

Thabo Cele will have to decide if he wants to stay on in Poland where his team have made it clear he is an important player going forward or if he wants to come back home and play for Kaizer Chiefs.

This was revealed in a tweet by Prince Sobayeni who claimed to have a source who is close to the situation. He posted an audio of the source speaking about the situation.

“The situation is that Chiefs offered some money… It was 100 Euros, more or less 100 Euros,” said the source. “But Radomiak wants him to stay, also the coach wants him to stay. After the change of the coach, he is an important player and he had some good games towards the end of the season.”

Cele is currently on the books of Radomiak Radom in Poland and he is said to have been unhappy last season.

“The coach said he does not want the team without him. So, he will be an important player. I think he will stay at Ra. I don’t know if he wants to stay in Europe or if he prefers to go to Kaizer Chiefs.

“If I were to guess, I would say he will stay here and be an important player. I know that there was a time before the coach was changed when Thabo was not happy because he was not playing much. But now it is a lot better.”

Cele is a product of the KZN Academy and has been called up to the national team before but has been left out recently because of lack of game time.

He is one of the players who are marked for big things in football. Sources have however claimed that his managers are not too keen on him coming back to South Africa yet.