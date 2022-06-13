Gallants grappling to keep Chiefs-linked midfielder

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Marumo Gallants are said to be trying to keep star midfielder Miguel Timm at the club for longer, with the midfielder having been linked with Kaizer Chiefs as well as Cape Town City.

The former Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United player had a stellar campaign with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, where he made 35 appearances for the team last season.

The 30-years old midfielder is a former South Africa junior national team having represented Amajita and he also had a brief stint abroad, where he played in the US for Arizona United and Phoenix Rising.

“Timm’s contract is coming to an end, and now it’s difficult to tie him down to an extension because there are teams that are coming after him. I am sure you have seen the reports, there is Chiefs, there is also a team from Cape Town who are also serious about signing him so, it will be difficult to keep him at the club. But, the club is also trying to make it a point that he stays with the team and this is something that could have happened a long time ago. But you know football, the player was already being chased by teams because they knew that his contract was running out and people came with different and good offers for him,” said the informant.

“So, I really don’t know if this is a battle that Gallants will win. But, it is all up to the player when it reaches this stage, the team wants to keep and all he has to do is to make up his mind. Apparently there are more teams that have made contact with him, but, it was in his own right because his contract was coming to an end. So, we will see what happens.”