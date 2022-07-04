Chiefs target Cele told ‘not to speak to anyone about his future’ 

Mgosi Squad

Thabo Cele’s next move is a hot topic, with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs amongst the clubs who are interested in having him on their books. But according to a Phakaaathi source, the move to Naturena is unlikely to happen, even though the player may be interested.

The source claims that Cele has been told not to speak to anyone about his future until the deal has been struck. If not he will remain at his current club.

“He has told us that he has been told not to speak to anyone about his future or where he would like to go. His management will basically tell him where to go,” said the source.

“Those close to him know that he would jump at the chance to go to Chiefs but what we have heard is that his management (team) wants him to go back overseas at all costs.

“They feel he is too young to come back home yet. But he is open to the idea. But I don’t see it happening this time around. He will probably remain overseas even if it means moving to another smaller league because his management believe he is closer to getting a move to the bigger leagues if he stays in Europe.

“They feel that if he came back here, it would be a huge step back for Cele. There are not that many scouts interested in the local game anymore and it would be difficult for him to move back overseas,” added the source.

The 25-year-old from KwaMashu is a product of the KwaZulu-Natal Academy and has made big strides in his career having played for Portuguese giants Benfica’s B side.

Cele is currently contracted to Radomiak Radom of Poland until June 2023 but the side are open to offers for the central midfielder.