Shabba and Yeye set for Kaizer Chiefs return 

Kaizer Chiefs are set to bring back their former stars Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane and Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala back to Naturena.

The duo were popular during their playing days at Chiefs and went on to become big stars at Bafana Bafana level as well.

According to the rumour mill, Yeye and Shabba will be brought back to work in the Amakhosi development ranks. Yeye will be coach of the club’s DStv Diski Challenge while Shabba will be the team manager.

It is believed Amakhosi had been looking at their former players to find suitable candidates for the roles and the duo came out tops.

What works for them is that they have been friends on and off the field for quite a while now. They also have business ventures together, notably a pub in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Yeye was at the Engen Knockout Challenge recently where it is believed he was already scouting for talent he can bring to Naturena to bolster the squad.

After leaving Chiefs, Letsholonyane joined SuperSport United and later Highlands Park who sold their status to TS Galaxy where he retired a few season ago. He has already started doing coaching courses and he has been highly rated and it is believed he will be a good coach in the future.

Shabba left Amakhosi for BB Erzurumpspor in Turkey. His stay was however cut short when the club went through financial difficulties.

On his return he joined AmaZulu FC but left them unexpectedly after the relationship between him and then Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy were severed.

Chiefs are, meanwhile, expected to call a media conference soon where the two will be officially unveiled. Sources have claimed that the duo were brought back because they understand the club’s culture.