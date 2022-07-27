Pirates invite UJ’s Varsity Cup hero for trial

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates have asked to have a closer look at University of Johannesburg goalkeeper Alan Mabuza, sources have claimed.

Mabuza was one of the best performers for UJ in the Varsity Cup season and he is said to have attracted the interest from a number of clubs including Pirates.

“He has been called by Orlando Pirates for an assessment and it is hoped that he impresses because that could be his big break into professional football.

“He is a decent keeper and a very intelligent young man and I believe Pirates will sign him once they have had a closer look at him.

“Mabuza has the potential to be a big keeper in local football and even if Pirates do not sign him, I think he will get a professional contract elsewhere,” said the source.

Motsepe Foundation Championship sides Free State Stars and Platinum City Rovers are also said to be in the picture.

“Free State Stars have also shown an interest in Alan but they might have to wait to see how his trial at Pirates goes before they can have a chance to sign him.

“I heard that Rovers have also made their interest known and are also waiting in the wings,” adds the source.

“But obviously Pirates will get first preference as they are a big team who play in the top league where every player wants to be.”

Pirates have been looking for a good keeper to challenge Richard Ofori for a while now and if Mabuza proves to be a good keeper, he could be signed.

The Buccaneers currently have Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Kopano Thuntsane on their books.

Thuntsane is a young keeper for Pirates’ development ranks while Mpontshana is a veteran who some thought would retire at the end of last season.