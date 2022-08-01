Percy Tau’s Ahly future in doubt again

Mgosi Squad

Bafana Bafana vice captain Percy Tau is said to be unsettled at Al Ahly and could leave the Egyptian giants.

Tau joined Al Ahly while they were coached by Pitso Mosimane. He has never been a fan favourite – even when he was scoring crucial goals, the supporters never really warmed up to him.

????️Al Ahly's coach, Ricardo Soares???????? when asked about The Lion Of Judah????????, post-game(0-0) on Sat????????:



"Percy Tau still hasn't reached the required fitness levels necessary to participate. Logically, if the player is ready, I'll make sure he joins the squad lists & participates." pic.twitter.com/gJ5yM1ylAo — Abd-Allah El-Ghandour (@abdallah4_95) August 1, 2022

Whenever the team doesn’t do well, the supporters pick on Tau and this is said to be weighing heavy on him especially now that Mosimane is not around.

???????? Al Ahly beat Misr El-Makkasa 1-0 on Wednesday evening, thanks to a goal by Aliou Dieng. They moved to six points behind log leaders Zamalek, with one game in hand.



Percy Tau was not yet back in the squad… pic.twitter.com/mojn5IEF6g— iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) July 27, 2022

Reports that Tau is talking to Al Ahly with a view to leaving spread on social media at the weekend. But a Phakaaathi source in Egypt has denied that Tau is negotiating to leave the club.

“I believe he could be frustrated but he is not talking about it openly and I have not heard the club say he wants to leave. If he leaves, it will be at the end of the season if the new coach says he does not need him. But for now he is part of the team,” said the source.