Swallows’ financial woes leave the team struggling to sign players

Swallows FC’s financial woes is the major reason behind the club’s failure to have signed some top players, who have ended up rejecting the team following salary negotiations in the last few weeks, a source at the club has revealed.

The Birds haven’t made a lot of signings ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, despite having lost a number of players from last season.

Finances are said to be a big issue at the club, with players reported to have gone on strike last season after not getting their salaries. The source says the club is really struggling to make ends meet and unless there is a financial support that comes their way, things are going to get tougher this season.

“Things don’t look good at Swallows and it’s worrying because they have lost out on signing some top players to bolster their squad,” the source told the Mgosi Squad.

“Finances are a mess and this is not something new. I don’t know if you remember that last season the players stopped training because of unpaid salaries. There was a huge delay and the management was stressed with the whole thing.

“There were guys who came for trials and impressed, but they ended up leaving because the club could not afford them. Kwanda Mngonyama is one of those guys. He ended up leaving because the team could not give him the money that he wanted.”

Swallows’ management will be hoping the money woes end at the club soonm with the team preparing for the new season. The club survived the drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last term after they retained their top tier status in the relegation/promotion playoffs, something they will be looking to avoid this campaign.

The Birds meet up Orlando Pirates in their opening DStv Premiership game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.