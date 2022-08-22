Ex-Chiefs midfielder Ekstein hoping for a Swallows move

Mgosi Squad

Hendrick Ekstein is hoping he can land a move to Swallows FC, a source close to the player has revealed to Phakaaathi.

Ekstein has been without a team since his departure at AmaZulu FC at the end of last season and is busy trying his luck at Swallows.



The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is said to have been surprised by Usuthu’s decision to release him, having been promised a longer stay by the KwaZulu-Natal club. However, Ekstein is not bitter or angry with his exit from the club, a source claimed.



The source further revealed that Ekstein is hoping to do enough at training to convince the Swallows management to sign him.



“Swallows will be perfect for him, I think he will be able to bring out the best in him. He is really looking forward to it and he hopes that the management of the club does give him a proper chance and give him a good deal. He wants to forget about what happened at AmaZulu and it really came as a surprise to him. He didn’t expect that because they initially promised him a longer stay with the club,” said the source.

“But I believe things will work out well for him at Swallows, it is a perfect club and there is a good balance of experience and young players. Ekstein is a much matured player, he has been playing for a while now and he is also someone who brings international experience. They must just act quickly and sign him because I’m sure there are other teams that might be interested in signing him.”