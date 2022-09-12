No rest for Pirates players during Fifa break

Mgosi Squad

With the Fifa break coming up, Orlando Pirates’ players are not likely to be given any break at all. Coach Jose Riveiro is keen on fixing the way his team plays, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.

Riveiro and his Pirates players have about 19 days until their next game, which is a clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium.

But, the Spanish coach has lined-up a plan for the squad, with a number of friendly games in the pipeline.

It is said Riveiro is not entirely satisfied with the team’s performance and he believes getting more time to train will help him get the best out of his players, according to a source.

“The coach is clear about what he wants and he told the squad after the TS Galaxy game that there won’t be any time off. Some of the guys need the time off, but they understand that the coach is only trying his best to make sure that the team plays their best football,” said the source.

“There are lots of issues that he has raised with the players. He wants to stabilise his back-four and he also wants to see more goals being scored. He has been speaking about it for a long time now and he hopes with more time to train the team, things will finally work out.”