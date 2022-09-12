Chiefs management backing Zwane despite inconsistent results

Mgosi Squad

An insider at Kaizer Chiefs has revealed that the Amakhosi management remain fully behind coach Arthur Zwane (below), despite a not-so-promising start to the start of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs strike late to sneak draw against ten-man Gallants

Zwane is in his first stint as a permanent head coach in the South African top-flight. Chiefs are under immense pressure to do well this season, with the club still without a trophy since their 2014/15 DStv Premiership title.

Zwane has been tasked to bring back smiles to Amakhosi supporters by lifting some silverware this season.

However, things haven’t begun well with inconsistent results in the league putting a lot of doubt in the club’s ability to challenge for silverware, especially in the Premiership.

“Everyone can see that Zwane is trying his best with what he has at Chiefs and things might not look good at the moment, but there is a lot of belief from the management that he will get things right,” said an insider.

“They see him as someone who is going to bring back a smile to the supporters’ faces, because he has done really well with the reserve team, plus he understands the culture of the club so well. He (Zwane) knows that he is under pressure to deliver, he knows that everyone is watching him. He just needs to remain calm and do his job because like I said, the bosses are backing him up,” added the source.