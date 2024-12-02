Arrows striker Nguse on Pirates radar

Lungelo Nguse of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against Marumo Gallants at Mpumalanga Stadium on 21 September 2024 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse is reportedly being monitored by two of the traditional big three teams in the Betway Premiership. According to a source close to the player, the 25-year-old could secure a big move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Although the informant didn’t want to divulge the names of the teams vying for Nguse’s signature, Orlando Pirates are believed to be one team that is interested in the menacing attacker to bolster their options upfront.

Nguse is seen as a good prospect that will help the Buccaneers should they advance further into the Caf Champions League, with Zakhele Lepasa still making his way back from injury. The Arrows man has previously played for Baroka FC, Bizana Pondo Chiefs, TS Sporting and AmaTuks.

“I won’t give you the name of the two teams because it may jeopardise the move but the teams are based in Gauteng and they have made inquiries about the boy,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“SuperSport United looked at him but they have since signed (Samir) Nurković and (Tashreeq) Morris because they were available even outside the transfer window as free agents. Don’t be surprised to see Nguse make a big move if Arrows get a big offer for him.”