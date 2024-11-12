Mgosi

12 Nov 2024

Kaizer Chiefs make decision on Sibongiseni Mthethwa

Mthethwa's contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June 2026. 

Sibongiseni Mthethwa is facing an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have decided to put midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa on the transfer list in January.

Mthethwa, who joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal from Stelllenbosch FC just over a year ago, has found game time hard to come by at the Naturena-based club.

The return of central midfielder Njabulo Blom from the United States has also made things more difficult for the 30-year-old player who has now been reduced to a spectator.

This season Mthethwa is yet to make an appearance for Chiefs and according to a source, the reason for that is because he is not in coach Nasreddine Nabi’s plans for the future.

“A decision has been made to cut ties with Mthethwa, but because the club paid a lot of money to Stellenbosch when they signed him last year, they won’t release him for free. They will put him on the transfer list and hopefully, they will get a buyer for him,” said the source.

“He’s a quality player so I’m sure he won’t be short of suitors, but I don’t think Chiefs will get back the amount they spent on him when they bought him from Stellies. Remember, he was a Bafana player then and didn’t come cheap.”

Mthethwa still has a running contract with Chiefs that is set to expire in June 2026. 

