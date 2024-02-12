Bafana hero ‘Mshishi’ close to signing new Sundowns deal

'Themba is valued by Sundowns and he's also not thinking about leaving,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane are close to reaching an agreement on a new deal that will keep the veteran midfielder at the club for three more seasons.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season but the club has a one-year option on the current deal which they are expected to exercise and offer him two more years.

Sundowns are keen to retain one of their longest serving players in a deal that could see him end his career at the Brazilians.

“The player and the club are not worried as a new deal is on the cards. Themba is valued by Sundowns and he’s also not thinking about leaving,” a source told Phakaaathi.

‘Still consistent’

“Rulani also values Mshishi because he’s still consistent even at his age. You can see this season that his time on the pitch is being managed. He’s also a leader in the team and his influence in the change room is also important. Expect an announcement about the extension to be made before the season ends.”

Zwane joined Sundowns in 2011 from amateur club Vardos FC. He has won all domestic trophy on offer with Tshwanegiants. The soft-spoken midfielder has also lifted the Caf Champions League, Super Cup and the African Football League.